Ramp closure, lane restrictions planned for part of I-70 in Westmoreland County during concrete work

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County will see a ramp closure and lane restrictions during upcoming surface improvement work.

PennDOT officials say the traffic changes in Hempfield Township will begin Monday, weather permitting.

The ramp closure at Exit 57 (New Stanton/Hunker) will be in effect from Monday through Oct. 10.

Drivers will be directed to a detour route using Exit 54 (Madison/Hunker), Hunker Road, Waltz Mill Road, eastbound I-70 and Exit 57. Those exiting the Pennsylvania Turnpike onto Exit 57 will still be able to enter I-70 through the roundabout in New Stanton.

Single-lane restrictions will be enforced from Monday through Oct. 22 on westbound I-70 between the entrance ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the New Stanton Youngwood Intersection.

Crews from Tresco Paving Corp. and Gulisek will be doing accelerated concrete patching as part of an $11.3 million infrastructure investment.

