Rangers, Panarin too much for Penguins, 7-4

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins did quite a few things right Saturday afternoon, just not nearly enough to offset all that they did wrong.

Not when they were trying to hang with a team that was faster, deeper and more skilled.

The kind of club they could expect to face if they were to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, which is even less likely in the wake of their 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena than it was going into the weekend.

The loss was the Penguins’ fifth in the past six games (1-4-1) and eighth in the past 10 (2-7-1). They are 29-28-9 and trail Detroit, which holds the final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, by seven points.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group