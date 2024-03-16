Local

Rangers, Panarin too much for Penguins, 7-4

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins did quite a few things right Saturday afternoon, just not nearly enough to offset all that they did wrong.

Not when they were trying to hang with a team that was faster, deeper and more skilled.

The kind of club they could expect to face if they were to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, which is even less likely in the wake of their 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena than it was going into the weekend.

The loss was the Penguins’ fifth in the past six games (1-4-1) and eighth in the past 10 (2-7-1). They are 29-28-9 and trail Detroit, which holds the final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, by seven points.

