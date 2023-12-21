Local

Rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water customers suspended, pending investigation

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

HARRISBURG — Rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water customers have been suspended, pending an investigation, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced.

The PUC said it will be conducting a detailed investigation and analysis on the proposed increases.

The increases would boost the company’s total annual revenue for water services by $199.2 million and by $4.7 million for wastewater services.

PAWC serves 681,7070 water customers and 97,585 wastewater customers in 37 Pennsylvania counties. Those customers could see an increase of up to 63% on their bills if the rate change is approved.

The rate change has been suspended for up to seven months so that the investigation can take place.

A final decision on the rate increase is due by Aug. 7, 2024.

