‘A really tough loss:’ Washington School District remembers beloved coach, teacher who died at game

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Washington community is now mourning the loss of Ron Todd, long-time educator, coach, family member, and friend.

John Digon, Washington High School head baseball coach, said, “Ron was everything you could want in a friend, a coach, a teacher, a mentor. He was just phenomenal.”

“It’s a really tough loss for the kids, said Mike Bosnic, head football coach and Athletic Director. “He meant so much to everybody. He was such a good person.”

Ron Todd collapsed in the stands at Washington High School’s football game. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Washington School District mourning loss of beloved teacher, football coach

“I’m not so sure that all the kids realized what had happened Friday night, but some of them did, and they were taking it pretty hard,” said Bosnic.

Now, the Washington community is mourning the loss of a beloved Special Education Teacher, Special Olympics Coach, Junior High Football Coach, Assistant High School Baseball Coach, and friend.

“Every day I would come to work, and Ron’s room was on the bottom floor, so I’d stop by and see him and would talk every morning, and I came in this morning and didn’t have him here. It’s just heartbreaking,” said Digon

Washington School District released a statement on Facebook saying, “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of junior high teacher and football coach, Mr. Ron Todd, who was not only a dedicated educator and mentor but also a beloved member of our school community. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with his family.”

Ron did not have children of his own and devoted countless hours to the Washington School District’s students and community.

“That’s the toughest part. He was like a brother to me,” said Digon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group