Red Cross to install free smoke alarm across Pennsylvania; here’s how to get one

Pennsylvania recorded more home fire deaths in 2025 than any other state in the nation, according to the American Red Cross. In response, the organization is installing free smoke alarms throughout the Commonwealth this March as part of Red Cross Month.

Since Jan. 1, 2026, Red Cross volunteers have responded to more than 500 home fires in Pennsylvania and assisted more than 2,000 people. This marks a 12% increase in home fire responses compared to the same time period last year.

Jorge Martinez serves as the CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. He noted that the organization’s fire response volume has grown over the past year.

“Red Cross home fire responses in Pennsylvania have increased 12% compared to this same time last year,” Martinez said. “In moments when help can’t wait, volunteers of all ages and backgrounds come together to offer care, comfort and hope.”

Martinez added that the commitment of these volunteers reflects a “shared humanitarian spirit” that supports the organization’s mission.

The organization provides safety equipment through its Sound the Alarm program. According to Red Cross data, having a working smoke alarm can reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by half. As part of the program, trained volunteers visit residences to install free alarms and assist families in developing emergency escape plans.

Since the Sound the Alarm program first launched, the Red Cross has installed more than 167,000 free smoke alarms across Pennsylvania. In addition to preventative measures, the organization provides immediate recovery services after a fire occurs. These services include providing a safe place to stay, emotional support and financial assistance to help residents recover.

The Red Cross provides these services at no cost to recipients, funded through private donations. Residents interested in requesting a free smoke alarm installation, volunteering for the program or making a donation can find more information at SoundTheAlarm.org/GreaterPA.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group