Registered sex offender arrested on Deer Lakes School District property

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — West Deer police said a registered sex offender is behind bars after he was on a local school’s property during school dismissal. Police said Mark Campbell is a lifetime Megan’s Law offender and is also on federal probation for life.

According to police, Campbell was on the sidewalk in front of the Deer Lakes Intermediate School around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Police arrested him and told him he was not allowed on school property.

“It is all very concerning, but I really believe the police department will follow through and so will the school,” said Cheryl Cisek.

Campbell lives about a half mile away from the school along McClure Road.

Cheryl Cisek’s grandkids go to the intermediate school, and she was a longtime teacher there.

“I have total faith in our school district, particularly this building and the principal that is there,” said Cisek.

The school district alerted families about this incident and said they will continue to have police presence on every school campus to keep students safe.

Recently, Campbell has also been accused of following a kid to his house and whistling behind him, then looking in the windows at that child’s home. Police said there was another time a kid got off the school bus and when he went to his house, Campbell walked up from behind the house.

Last week, police told Campbell he’s not to go on anyone’s property.

“I have nothing but good things to say about our police. They realized there was a problem and have taken care of it,” said Cisek.

Right now, Campbell is in the Allegheny County Jail. He faces harassment and trespassing charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group