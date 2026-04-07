Registration opens for annual ‘Richard Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race’

PITTSBURGH — Registration is opening for the 49th annual Richard Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race.

Around 10,000 participants are expected to take to the streets of the Steel City this year.

Runners and walkers can take advantage of exclusive two-day pricing starting on Tuesday.

The race is part of the One Great Weekend, which includes a run for entire families and children, a 5K and a 10K.

“One Great Weekend is an opportunity for families, runners, walkers and visitors to come together and enjoy a longtime Pittsburgh tradition,” said Mayor Corey O’Connor. “We hope to see everyone come out for this great weekend that raises money and awareness for a special cause.”

The race is scheduled for the weekend of September 26 and 27.

Click here to register.

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