Remains found at home of convicted murderer identified as missing Pennsylvania woman

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Human remains found at the home of a convicted murderer have been identified as a missing woman.

Brian Giles was convicted in the disappearance and death of his wife, Nancy, earlier this week. NBC affiliate WJAC reports that just one day later, the remains of Jilly Todaro, of Johnstown, were found at Giles’ home.

Todaro was last seen in December 2020.

Todaro’s death has been ruled a homicide, WJAC reports. Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said she suffered “homicidal violence.”

The investigation into her death remains active. No charges have been filed yet.

