Renfrew Post Office reopens months after being damaged in storm

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

RENFREW, Pa. — A Butler County post office damaged by flooding in the spring has reopened.

The Renfrew Post Office sustained flood damage during storms in April and immediately shut down for repairs. The closure was frustrating for community members, since they don’t get their mail delivered and instead had to drive to downtown Butler to get their mail.

The Renfrew Post Office reopened on Tuesday. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

