Repair project to cause lane restrictions on Sewickley roadway starting Monday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A nearly two-week-long roadway repair project starts Monday in Sewickley Borough.

Weather permitting, crews will start repairing a block wall along Route 4032 (Fern Hollow Road) at 7 a.m.

While construction is ongoing, lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on Fern Hollow Road between Duff City Road and Camp Meeting Road from 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.

A temporary traffic signal will direct drivers through the work zone.

Anyone driving in the area during construction should use caution.

