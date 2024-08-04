Repair project to cause lane restrictions on Sewickley roadway starting Monday

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A nearly two-week-long roadway repair project starts Monday in Sewickley Borough.

Weather permitting, crews will start repairing a block wall along Route 4032 (Fern Hollow Road) at 7 a.m.

While construction is ongoing, lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on Fern Hollow Road between Duff City Road and Camp Meeting Road from 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.

A temporary traffic signal will direct drivers through the work zone.

Anyone driving in the area during construction should use caution.

