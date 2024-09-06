Report: Steelers, TE Pat Freiermuth agree to 4-year, $48.4M contract extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and tight end Pat Freiermuth have agreed to a contract extension, reports say.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said on X that the 25-year-old has inked an extension worth four years and $48.4 million.

Neither the Steelers or Freiermuth have confirmed the extension at this point.

Steelers, TE Pat Freiermuth agree to terms on a 4-year contract extension worth $48.4M. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/sPhjRDfHXv — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2024

