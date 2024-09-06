Local

Report: Steelers, TE Pat Freiermuth agree to 4-year, $48.4M contract extension

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and tight end Pat Freiermuth have agreed to a contract extension, reports say.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said on X that the 25-year-old has inked an extension worth four years and $48.4 million.

Neither the Steelers or Freiermuth have confirmed the extension at this point.

