Report: Winnipeg Jets top prospect being traded to Pittsburgh Penguins

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Rutger McGroarty Michigan forward Rutger McGroarty against Quinnipiac during the third period of an NCAA semifinal game in the Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

PITTSBURGH — A top prospect in the Winnipeg Jets organization is being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to a report.

Elliotte Friedman from SportsNet reports that Rutger McGroarty is heading to the Steel City. The Pens are sending Brayden Yager to Winnipeg in exchange.

The forward had 52 points in 36 games last season with the University of Michigan Wolverines. He also captained the gold medal team in the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he recorded nine points over seven games.

McGroarty was drafted by the Jets 14th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

