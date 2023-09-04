Residents help launch drone program for police in Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Police in Mount Lebanon now have drones thanks to the help of some of local residents.

Charlotte Stephenson, her husband Dave and grandson Cameron donated $5,000 to the department to get the program started.

Microsoft also donated $5,000 as a grant.

Mount Lebanon Police say Stephenson told them she wanted to do something to help keep the community safe.

The township has five officers on the drone team.

