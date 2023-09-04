Local

Residents help launch drone program for police in Mount Lebanon

By WPXI.com News Staff

Residents help launch drone program for police in Mount Lebanon Police in Mount Lebanon now have drones thanks to the help of some of local residents.

By WPXI.com News Staff

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Police in Mount Lebanon now have drones thanks to the help of some of local residents.

Charlotte Stephenson, her husband Dave and grandson Cameron donated $5,000 to the department to get the program started.

Microsoft also donated $5,000 as a grant.

Mount Lebanon Police say Stephenson told them she wanted to do something to help keep the community safe.

The township has five officers on the drone team.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 dead, 7 hurt in Fayette County crash
  • Man flown to hospital after being shot in Latrobe
  • Pa. state senator proposes eliminating annual vehicle inspection requirement
  • VIDEO: ‘He definitely left a mark’ : Local fans reflect on Jimmy Buffett’s legacy
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read