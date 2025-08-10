Residents prepare for effects of Parkway East full closure over weekend

PITTSBURGH — Residents are preparing as part of the Parkway East is expected to close in both directions for the weekend.

The Parkway was expected to close between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange (Exit 77) from Saturday night until 5 a.m. Monday.

PennDOT officials say the closure is being done so crews can demolish and replace an overhead sign structure, which is part of the $95 million Commercial Street Bridge Replacement Project.

>>> Full closure of part of Parkway East planned over weekend for sign demolition <<<

Officials ask eastbound drivers to take the Oakland/Forbes Avenue exit.

A Squirrel Hill resident tells Channel 11 that she’s worried people will ignore the preferred Oakland exit and populate Squirrel Hill instead.

“Just a lot more traffic, a lot more noise pollution, air pollution, that’s what I think about,” said Emily Gagliardi.

The detour for westbound travelers utilizes the Wilkinsburg exit 78B.

Click here to see a map and detours on our website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group