Residents of public housing complex in Beaver County say they’re experiencing multiple issues

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Tenants and community activists say issues are piling up at the Valley Terrace apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa, Beaver County, including rodents, trash all over the property and more.

“Some of them have sewage backing up into their homes, there’s black mold inside the homes, there’s just a lot of unlivable conditions going on right now,” said Heaven Lee, Beaver County United’s Chapter Director.

She and other community organizers with Beaver County United gathered at Common Grounds Cafe Tuesday to discuss and shed light on the issues at the public housing high-rise apartment complex they want Texas-based owner Eureka Properties to address.

According to Lee, more than 200 residents were displaced from one of the buildings for more than a month until just a few days ago due to a power outage.

“Almost a month and a half they were without electricity. They were displaced from their homes. They were all put in separate hotels. Some of them were placed in hotels nowhere near their jobs or their children’s summer schools,” Lee said.

Sandra Gill used to live at another Eureka-owned property on Aliquippa.

She thinks residents are scared to speak out.

“They can’t even speak their mind because they’re afraid of being evicted, of being homeless, and that’s the threat they’re giving them,” Gill said.

Channel 11 reached out to Eureka Properties about residents’ concerns but has not heard back.

