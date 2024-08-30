Rib Festival kicks off Labor Day weekend in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Kickoff and Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium will kick off a busy Labor Day weekend in Pittsburgh.

Event organizers told Channel 11 they can get close to 30,000 people on any given day over the weekend so they are prepared for the possibly extreme weather, including rain and heat.

“We certainly can utilize our FedEx great hall to make sure folks are safe inside the actual stadium,” Director of Corporate Communications Cecelia Cagni said.

Vendors and guests told Channel 11 they are embracing the weather.

“All these guys are from the Carolinas, all of them. So we are used to it,” owner of Carolina Rib King, Solomon Williams, said.

Williams traveled to Pittsburgh from Spartanburg, S.C. The previous champion told Channel 11 the heat makes him feel at home.

Mom-to-be Shae Teas said she is five days overdue for giving birth, but wanted to stop at the Rib Festival just in case this is her last meal before her baby boy is delivered.

“I come down here for the corn and cheesecake,” Teas said. “I got an appointment right after this, so that’s where I’m going.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group