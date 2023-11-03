Ribbon cutting held for new $90M science, math building at Indiana University of Pennsylvania

INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania held a ribbon cutting for a new $90 million math and science building.

More than 400 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Thursday for John J. and Char Kopchick Hall.

The building is named after two IUP alumni who fell in love on campus.

Dr. John Kopchick is a professor and a co-inventor of the drug Somavert and Char Kopchick is an executive director. The couple now works at Ohio University.

Nov. 2 was also named John and Char Kopchick Day in Indiana.

“This goal is made possible by our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality teaching and learning environment for our faculty and students. These new facilities are a bold reflection of that commitment,” Dr. Kopchick said.

John J. and Char Kopchick Hall will be open for classes in the spring.

