Rideshare drivers say bike lane cameras are hurting business

PITTSBURGH — More complaints are coming in about a camera system that’s catching drivers stopping in Pittsburgh’s bike lanes.

11 Investigates first told you about this issue over the summer when the Pittsburgh Parking Authority installed surveillance cameras and began sending out tickets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: Parking authority using cameras to monitor bike lanes

As the program expands, we’re now hearing from rideshare drivers.

The drivers tell Channel 11 that they’re just trying to do a job and the parking authority is getting in the way and cutting into their profits. They say they need something to change, and fast, or they’ll steer clear of the city.

“I was very surprised I got it. I wasn’t parked there for a long time. It was drop off and I was gone,” rideshare driver Joe Coson said.

Coxon got a $55 ticket in the mail for stopping in a bike lane on Forbes Avenue near CMU while dropping off students. He paid it, but then got another one for stopping in a bike lane near PPG Place Downtown.

“It was roughly 9 o’clock at night. I slide into the bike lane partially, pick up my passenger and leave. Well they sent me another citation,” he said.

The parking authority says tickets are only issued if a driver stops for more than 90 seconds.

“They can’t park in the bike lane for more than 90 seconds,” Dave Ontaro with the parking authority previously told Channel 11. “They can drop someone off, you can get out of the car in 90 seconds.”

Coxon doesn’t agree with Ontaro’s assessment.

“Especially on a Friday night, you are not going to get an intoxicated individual to find your car in 90 seconds and get in. It’s not going to happen,” he said.

Coxon says on occasion, riders need more time.

“If someone is elderly or disabled, I need more time because I assist them getting into the vehicle, getting their walking device into my trunk,” he said.

Coxon and other rideshare drivers say the tickets are cutting into their profits and they believe the authority needs to give drivers more time, especially with the NFL Draft approaching and rideshare drivers likely playing a big role.

“Are you going to cite every single Uber driver or Lyft driver that is bringing someone into the city that is supposed to be generating millions upon millions of dollars for this area, and this region,” Coxon questioned. “You’re going to penalize the people bringing the people in that are spending the money.”

In both of locations where Coxon was ticketed, no parking and no stopping signs are posted, but he says he didn’t see them.

Some of the locations also have signs that indicate cameras are in use, but we didn’t see any at those locations.

11 Investigates reached out to the parking authority on Monday, but has not heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group