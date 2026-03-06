Riley’s Pour House in Carnegie to miss 2nd St. Patrick’s Day since fire, after rebuilding hits snags

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Sixteen months after a fire destroyed Riley’s Pour House, the lot where the beloved Irish pub once stood on Main Street is still empty.

Owner Joe Riley says rebuilding the popular gathering spot has taken longer than expected, but he insists the business will return to Carnegie.

“We never considered another location,” Riley said. “We love this Main Street. We think it’s a hidden gem here in Allegheny County.”

Riley’s Pour House was a major destination for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Western Pennsylvania before the bar burned down in November 2024. As the holiday approaches again next week, Riley said he has been receiving calls from regular customers, former musicians and even strangers asking what the plans are.

Despite strong community support and donations, the project has faced setbacks.

Riley said the family released building renderings last August with hopes of breaking ground soon, but construction bids came back significantly over budget.

He understands why some people are skeptical about the rebuild.

“I get why people are skeptical,” Riley said. “You don’t have to look far. A beloved restaurant, Papa J’s, had a fire eight years ago. They were an anchor and staple in the community, and they haven’t rebuilt. Eight years later, it’s still a gravel parking lot. People see our gravel parking lot, and they think we are going down that path.”

Riley said the family is continuing to work behind the scenes to secure financing and finalize new plans.

In the meantime, supporters of Riley’s Pour House have continued to show up at fundraising events meant to help bring the pub back to Main Street. Another fundraiser is scheduled for May.

