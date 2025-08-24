Benefit concert to support Riley’s Pour House rebuild

PITTSBURGH — A fundraiser to rebuild Riley’s Pour House, a beloved Irish pub in Carnegie, is set for Aug. 24, at the Grand Hall at the Priory Hotel in Pittsburgh.

The event aims to support the pub’s recovery after a devastating fire destroyed it on Nov. 14, 2024 .

Riley’s Pour House has been a cherished gathering spot in the Pittsburgh area for over 40 years, known for its live music and welcoming atmosphere.

The fundraiser, titled ‘Raise a Glass to Rebuild Riley’s Pour House,’ will feature live music, food, and a variety of entertainment to help cover rebuilding costs not covered by insurance.

“The Friends of Riley’s Pour House Committee is proud to support the revival of this beloved community asset and invites everyone to be part of its exciting next chapter,” said John Graf, treasurer.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with live music starting at 2:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are priced at $30 in advance and $35 at the door, including live music and complimentary food.

VIP admission is available for $125, offering access to a private balcony lounge, an open bar, and specialty fare.

Attendees can enjoy a gourmet Irish-inspired menu featuring dishes like shepherd’s pie and salmon sliders, along with a cash bar serving Guinness draft and Jameson.

The entertainment lineup includes performances by Pete Hewlett and The Good Guys, The Low Kings, Spin Cycle, Brad Wagner and Weekend at Blarney’s, Jim Lamb and Friends, Irish belly dancers, and DJ Paulie Walnutz.

The fundraiser will also include a ticket auction, a 50/50 raffle, and other surprises.

All proceeds from the event will go towards essential rebuilding costs such as deductibles, architectural fees, and furnishings.

