Ringgold School District investigating threat made against middle school

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A school district in Washington County said it is investigating a threat made against some of its students.

In a letter sent to parents, Ringgold School District said they were told a threat directed at students and their middle school through a Safe2Say system.

The threat was made in social media posts.

Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich said the party or parties responsible for the threats will be held responsible to the fullest extent.

School district police are currently working with Monongahela City Police to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group