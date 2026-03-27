Risk of flooding remains as damaging winds decrease overnight

PITTSBURGH — The threat of damaging winds and tornadoes will decrease overnight, but repeated rounds of heavy rain will still cause flood concerns.

Flash flooding is possible as storms with frequent lightning and downpours continue to bring much of the area as much as 1″ to 2″ of rain overnight into early Friday morning, so watch for ponding on roads and rising creeks and streams.

Rain will taper to scattered showers throughout the day as colder air rushes in. Highs will be nearly 30 degrees colder than Thursday, struggling to get out of the 40s.

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