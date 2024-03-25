RMU hosting prom for 2020 seniors who missed out on experience due to COVID-19

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Robert Morris University is giving its students the chance to make up a once-in-a-lifetime night.

The university is hosting a prom for students whose senior proms were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The prom will be held on April 20 at 9 p.m. at the UPMC Event Center.

“Four years ago, the members of RMU’s Class of 2024 were on the brink of completing their high school journey, but they missed out on some of the most special moments of their lives, including their prom,” the school’s website says.

An exclusive happy hour is available beforehand for students graduating in 2024. All RMU students are invited to attend the prom.

Students will be able to bring an off-campus guest.

Before the dance begins, a grand march will be held on Nicholson Lawn from 7 to 8 p.m. A professional photographer will be onsite.

Parents and families are welcome to attend the grand march.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group