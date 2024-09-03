Road leading to Mount Washington to temporarily close

PITTSBURGH — A major Pittsburgh road leading to Mount Washington will close for a few days this week.

The P. J. McArdle Roadway will be closed to traffic starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, and ending on or before 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

The closure will allow a contractor to remove materials and debris that may slide or become problematic from the Mount Washington hillside, City of Pittsburgh officials said.

During the closure, two outbound and two inbound lanes will be maintained on the Liberty Bridge.

Motorists traveling southbound from the City (outbound across the Liberty Bridge) and traffic from the East (Southside) can reach Mount Washington from Saw Mill Run Blvd and Boggs Avenue. Northbound West Liberty Avenue traffic from the South Hills will also have access to use the Saw Mill Run Blvd-to-Boggs Ave detour.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group