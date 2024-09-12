Road shut down after car goes down hill, slams into condominium complex in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A car went down a hill and slammed into a building in Bridgeville Thursday morning.

The Bridgeville Police Department said the crash happened on Grandview Avenue at the Grandview Tower Condominium building.

Police said the driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

Grandview Avenue is shut down due to the crash. Crews are bringing in heavy equipment to remove the car, so police are advising drivers to stay clear of the area.

