Roadway reopened after crash in South Park

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A roadway in South Park Township has reopened after a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, stations 270 and 271 were dispatched to a two vehicle crash in the area of Maple Springs Gazebo in South Park.

One person was evaluated by EMS on scene for minor injuries.

Crews assisted with traffic and debris/fluid cleanup. Vehicles have been towed from the area and traffic is moving freely.

