Roadway reopened after crash in South Park

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A roadway in South Park Township has reopened after a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, stations 270 and 271 were dispatched to a two vehicle crash in the area of Maple Springs Gazebo in South Park.

One person was evaluated by EMS on scene for minor injuries.

Crews assisted with traffic and debris/fluid cleanup. Vehicles have been towed from the area and traffic is moving freely.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group