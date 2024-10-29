Roger Goodell, Curtis Martin surprise Clairton student athletes

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers helped pull off an incredible surprise for high school athletes in Clairton on Monday.

The team worked with the NFL to surprise the Clairton Bears Varsity Football and Clairton Bears Girls Flag Football with a visit from Commissioner Roger Goodell and Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin.

A spokesperson for the Steelers says Goodell told the athletes he was excited to visit the football powerhouse and congratulated the varsity team on an undefeated season. He also recognized coach Wayne Wade, who was named Steelers Week 8 Coach of the Week and is being honored during the Steelers’ game against the Giants.

He also shared his vision for the growth of girls’ flag football, a recently sanctioned sport in Pennsylvania.

Martin spoke with both teams, sharing his experiences of playing football at Taylor Allderdice High School at Pitt and how the sport helped him overcome adversity.

