Rollover crash closes Penn Hills road for nearly an hour

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A rollover crash closed a Penn Hills road for nearly an hour Sunday.

Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Company officials say the call for a crash in the area of Long and Beulah roads came in just before noon.

Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle on its side. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and declined medical treatment.

Crews performed traffic control, with the roadway remaining closed for about 45 minutes.

Penn Hills police are investigating what caused the crash, officials say.

