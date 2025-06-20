1 person injured after vehicle rolls over on McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The northbound lanes of McKnight Road are shut down due to a rollover crash.

The crash is in 4700 block near the BP gas station.

It appears two vehicles were involved.

Allegheny County dispatchers say one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

