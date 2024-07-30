Roman Wilson leaves practice with injury

LATROBE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson left Tuesday’s practice with an ankle injury after being tackled on a jet sweep in seven shots. Wilson left practice on a cart. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after practice that he had no update on the seriousness.

Wilson, a third-round pick out of Michigan in this year’s draft, has been turning heads at Saint Vincent College. Wilson had his best day to date as a pro on Friday, and then repeated that feat on Saturday, combining big plays with an innate ability to get open, even on busted plays and in scramble drills. The talents the Steelers saw in the young Wolverines product are staring to show on the practice field, and for a receiver as physical as he is, it might get even better when the pads go on.

Roman Wilson showed back up on the first play of the second team period on Saturday. Getting some run with the first team, he got loose behind Bishop for about a 25-yard gain down the right sideline. Fields made an excellent pass to hit him in stride.

