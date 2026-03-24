Roots Natural Kitchen sets opening for North Fayette in former Choolaah space

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. — Roots Natural Kitchen is preparing to open a location in North Fayette on March 28.

Roots is preparing to open at 227 Summit Park Dr., which previously housed the second location of East Liberty’s Choolaah Indian BBQ that closed last year. It will be the chain’s sixth location in the greater Pittsburgh area and the fourth to open since last year.

As fast-casual restaurants have grown their market shares, Roots has separated itself from other bowl eateries like Cava and Chipotle by having its menu primarily be pre-crafted chef’s specialty bowls, although it offers customizable ones as well. The bowl restaurant was first opened by a group of graduates from the University of Virginia before slowly expanding to other universities in the Northeast, including one near the University of Pittsburgh’s main campus in Oakland. Pittsburgh is home to the chain’s original non-university location, which opened in Bloomfield in 2021.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group