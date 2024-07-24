Local

Rowdy Tellez Has Big Part in Pirates Win Over Cardinals After Late Lineup Change

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Rowdy Tellez Pittsburgh Pirates' Rowdy Tellez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Justin Berl) (Justin Berl/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Rowdy Tellez wasn’t even in the original starting lineup for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he came up big in a 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the series rubber match at PNC Park on Wednesday.

Tellez was inserted into the lineup after Bryan Reynolds was a late scratch due to back spasms.

The Cardinals (53-49) had left-hander Matthew Liberatore on the mound but Tellez didn’t have any trouble against the southpaw.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 teenagers stabbed in Beaver County overnight
  • At least 10 vehicles stolen from throughout Pittsburgh overnight, police say
  • Pittsburgh Police officer fired upon immediately while responding to 911 call, suspect shot
  • VIDEO: Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department warns of man claiming to be sheik, asking for money
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read