Runway 5K on 1-year pause due to ongoing terminal construction at Pittsburgh International Airport

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A unique event at the Pittsburgh International Airport is taking a pause while the facility finishes constructing its new terminal.

The FlyBy 5K and 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk is on hiatus for 2025 due to ongoing construction of PIT’s $1.7 billion terminal.

Presented by CNX Resources, the event allows participants to run on the airport’s runway and see aircraft up close. Organizers say the annual event drew more than 1,800 people last year — a record turnout.

The event benefits the ACAA Charitable Foundation and uses part of the airport’s runway and taxiway for a race course and festival area, which includes aircraft displays, airport equipment and family-friendly activities.

“We’re already working with the Allegheny County Airport Authority to ensure the 2026 FlyBy 5K is worth the wait and delivers the same thrilling experience our runners know and love,” said Troy Schooley, CEO of the Pittsburgh-area sporting event organizer P3R.

More details about the 2026 FlyBy 5K and 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk will be released soon, organizers say. You can see other P3R events by visiting P3R.org.

