Russell Wilson joins Zac Brown Band on stage at Kenny Chesney concert

Russell Wilson joins Zac Brown Band on stage at Kenny Chesney concert Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson joined the Zac Brown Band on stage at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. (Zac Brown Band/Zac Brown Band)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson joined the Zac Brown Band on stage at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

Is a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback showing up at Acrisure Stadium for a country concert? Well, it would not be the first time it has happened (see: Kenny Pickett chugging beer with Luke Combs last April). And the stadium is hosting a visitor tonight, as Kenny Chesney comes to town for his annual concern on the North Shore. And Russell Wilson showed up on Saturday evening.

One of the openers for the night of festivities, the Zac Brown Band, had Wilson join them on stage. Zac Brown donned a Russell Wilson jersey as Wilson joined them on stage momentarily.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

