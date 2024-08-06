Russell Wilson Splits First-Team Reps with Justin Fields

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) was a full participant for the first time in training camp on Tuesday. He also participated in warm-up sprints for the first time in camp, which is encouraging.

Calf injuries can be tricky sometimes, and given that Russell Wilson is 35, the Steelers were very cautious in not rushing him back.

Wilson split first-team reps with Justin Fields during the session. During seven shots, Wilson threw a fade to George Pickens for a touchdown. He also connected to tight end Darnell Washington for 25 yards on a corner route during the team period.

