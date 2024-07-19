Safes stolen, $12K in damage reported at local VFW

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills Police are investigating after thieves targeted a VFW Post.

Four gaming machines were smashed and two safes were stolen at the Penn Plum VFW Post 6836 sometime overnight Sunday into Monday.

“If there’s a place lower than scum, that’s how I feel about whoever would do this,” Post Commander Michael Lynch told Channel 11.

Lynch is also the Chief of Police for Liberty Borough and an Army and Air Force Veteran.

“I showed up after I got off work and [saw] the place in disarray. Obviously, they had a little bit of time.”

Lynch says more than $12,000 was taken. There was also damage to door frames where they were kicked in.

The money was earmarked to fund programs and pay down loans.

“For us, it was a pretty big hit,” Lynch said. “You’re taking from the people that fought for your country.”

The VFW is upgrading its security. Lynch is advising others to do the same.

“I just want to warn other VFW Posts and American Legion Posts that this can happen to you. Look over your security measures and stay in the fight.”

