The Salvation Army of Uniontown hosts Turkey Trot 5K Race

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Uniontown is hosting the Uniontown Turkey Trot 5K Race on Thanksgiving Day to raise funds for families and individuals in need across Fayette County.

Participants of all ages are invited to run, walk, or trot in the event, which begins at The Salvation Army Uniontown Worship & Service Center. Awards will be given to the top male and female runners overall, as well as the top three runners and walkers per age group.

The mini-trot for children ages 2-11 will start at 8:30a.m., followed by the 5K walk and run at 9a.m. The event encourages community members to engage in physical activity while supporting a charitable cause.

Funds raised from the race will support The Salvation Army’s efforts to provide critical social services, including feeding programs, rent and utility assistance, and youth empowerment initiatives in Uniontown, Connellsville, Markleysburg, and Masontown.

The Salvation Army’s local initiatives aim to address the needs of vulnerable populations, ensuring they receive necessary support during the holiday season and beyond.

