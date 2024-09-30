Salvation Army of Western Pa. sends supplies, disaster relief personnel to areas hit by Helene

PITTSBURGH — The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania is mobilizing its national Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) network to provide support to areas hit by Hurricane Helene.

The organization is sending supplies to provide mass feeding, sheltering, clean-up support, personal hygiene kits, and emotional and spiritual care to survivors and first responders impacted by the storm.

>> Pittsburgh-area first responders, non-profit send aide for Hurricane Helene

The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania also sent eight pallets of flood kits to Philadelphia, which were then combined with other emergency supplies and dispatched to areas impacted across the southeast United States.

>> Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh prepares to provide support to Hurricane Helene victims

If you would like to donate to support Hurricane Helene relief:

Donate online: HelpSalvationArmy.org

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Donate by mail:

The Salvation Army, P.O. BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301 (Please designate Disaster Relief – Hurricane Helene on all checks)

