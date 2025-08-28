Savannah Bananas players, Pittsburgh-area natives greet local fans ahead of tour stop at PNC Park

ROS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — “Banana Ball” is coming to the Burgh this weekend, as the Savannah Bananas take over PNC Park as part of their 2025 Banana World Tour.

And for two of the team’s players, the stop in Pittsburgh is somewhat of a homecoming.

Shortstop Ryan Cox is a graduate of Hopewell Area High School, and first baseman Alex Ziegler went to Butler Area High School.

On Wednesday, both took part in a youth baseball clinic at Dick’s House of Sport in Ross Township. They said their goal is to put on a show in front of their hometown crowd.

“I’ve been over the moon all week,” Cox said, “from the time the flight landed to being able to run a couple clinics with my hometown coaching group...”

“You know, it’s always been a dream to be either a professional baseball player or in entertainment at some point,” Ziegler said, “so I’m happy that I’m in my element with the Bananas and selling out these crowds.”

Both Friday’s and Saturday’s games at PNC Park sold out within hours.

