Scammer impersonating Pittsburgh Police sergeant, demanding money

PITTSBURGH — A scammer is impersonating a member of the Pittsburgh Police bureau.
Pittsburgh Police said they have received multiple calls about a person contacting residents over the phone and impersonating a sergeant.
The scam caller tells the victim they have missed jury duty and have to pay a fine.
They ask for $5,000 and tell the victim they will be arrested if that money is not sent.
Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone who has lost money to this scam or a similar one to call 911.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group