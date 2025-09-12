Scammer impersonating Pittsburgh Police sergeant, demanding money

PITTSBURGH — A scammer is impersonating a member of the Pittsburgh Police bureau.

Pittsburgh Police said they have received multiple calls about a person contacting residents over the phone and impersonating a sergeant.

The scam caller tells the victim they have missed jury duty and have to pay a fine.

They ask for $5,000 and tell the victim they will be arrested if that money is not sent.

Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone who has lost money to this scam or a similar one to call 911.

