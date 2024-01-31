Scammers using AI, social media to target teens, state police say

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania State Police says it’s investigating a scam that’s targeting teenagers in our region. They say it all starts with a friend request on social media.

State police and the FBI are teaming up in what they’re describing as “the biggest teenage scam” in the area currently.

Authorities are seeing an increase in cases where scammers are friending or following teenagers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Then, they’ll send a message to the teen, offering a fake prize.

“Which they say ‘I just won the lottery I want to give back to my community,’” said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi. “So they say ‘send me whatever payment platform you have’ [like] Paypal, Zelle.”

Police say the scammers use AI technology to show a fake transaction.

“Once they get the teenagers username they will create an AI photoshopped image where it looks legitimate enough that I sent you money but it’s not real,” Gagliardi said.

Soon after, police say the scammer claims they sent too much money and will ask the teenager to send them the money back.

“As soon as the scammer gets their money, unfriended, blocked, disconnected, the whole nine, and you have no idea who that was,” Gagliardi said.

Police encourage teens to not accept any friend requests from strangers. If someone offers you money online, talk to your parents first then report it to the police.

“If someone is going to offer you free money online its not going to be legit,” Gagliardi said.

If you or your child have been targeted in a scam like this, call your nearest police station or file a complaint with the FBI.

