Scary moment during Penguins game, ref collides with player

The Pittsburgh Penguins were holding on to a 4-2 third period lead over the Tampa Bay Ligthtning Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

However, a scary moment halted the game when referee Steve Kozari and Tampa Bay defenseman Hayden Fleury collided at the red line.

Fleury was shaken up and took a moment to get to his feet and leave the ice.

