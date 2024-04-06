Scary moment during Penguins game, ref collides with player

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were holding on to a 4-2 third period lead over the Tampa Bay Ligthtning Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

However, a scary moment halted the game when referee Steve Kozari and Tampa Bay defenseman Hayden Fleury collided at the red line.

Fleury was shaken up and took a moment to get to his feet and leave the ice.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group