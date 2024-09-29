Scattered showers to fall throughout Sunday

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the rain gear for much of Sunday, although the rain will be mostly light.

A couple of heavier showers could develop in the afternoon south of Pittsburgh, where the air will be a little more unstable. Otherwise, off-and-on showers will continue throughout the night and into Monday morning.

The upper-level low has trended a bit further south for Monday, which means the bulk of the rain could be limited to areas south of Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon. Still, clouds will persist into Tuesday before a cold front finally dries us out Wednesday.

Highs will briefly dip to near normal for mid-week, but we’ll warm back up on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine.

