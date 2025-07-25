Scattered storms could disrupt weekend plans, Saturday not a complete washout

PITTSBURGH — Saturday will not be a washout, but scattered showers and storms will disrupt your outdoor plans.

A few showers or storms may move through the area early Saturday, but more widespread storms are expected through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will quickly climb back into the upper 80s, along with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

Storms will fire up around lunch time and continue off and on through the early evening, bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours and the threat of damaging winds.

Another round of scattered showers and storms will develop mid-morning Sunday and continue the evening, again bringing the threat for downpours and damaging winds.

