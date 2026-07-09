Schneider Downs elevates leadership team with trio of promotions

PITTSBURGH — Schneider Downs & Co. has added two shareholders to its leadership team and a new partner to its affiliate, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP.

Based in downtown Pittsburgh, Schneider Downs is the region’s fourth-largest accounting firm, as per the List published by the Business Times on Feb. 13, 2026, ranked by the number of local employees, which was 416. It is also the biggest Pittsburgh-based independent accounting firm. Total employment, including offices in Columbus, Ohio, and McLean, Virginia, was 517. It is also No. 55 in the nation, according to the annual ranking by revenue released last summer by industry trade publication Inside Public Accounting, the only locally based firm within the top 100.

“Welcoming new shareholders is one of the most meaningful milestones in our firm’s evolution because it reflects our continued investment in exceptional talent and our commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients,” said Schneider Downs CEO Adam Goode.Goode took the helm on July 1as the firm adopted a new leadership structure. “As we celebrate Schneider Downs’ 70th anniversary, these leaders represent the next generation of shareholders whose expertise and dedication to client success will help shape the future of our firm while carrying forward the legacy of excellence that has defined Schneider Downs for decades.”

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