Scott Township police urge drivers to lock their car doors following rash of recent thefts

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in an Allegheny County community are urging people to always lock their car doors.

The Scott Township Police Department issued this reminder following a “rash of recent thefts from vehicles and stolen vehicles” within and near the community.

Often, criminals target unlocked cars to steal valuable items that may be left inside. Or, if the keys are inside, take the vehicle itself.

The best way to deter the thefts is to lock cars, Scott Township police said.

