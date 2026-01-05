Search is on for gunman suspected in shooting outside funeral for homicide victim

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police were called to Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa on Friday afternoon for reports that a 23-year-old man had been shot in the arm outside of Pitts Funeral Home.

“Crazy things happen, and Aliquippa is certainly not immune to it,” said a man who lives near the funeral home.

The funeral was for a man who was shot and killed in his apartment in Rochester on Dec. 19.

District Attorney Nate Bible said the man who showed up to the funeral home was not welcome by friends and family and was told to leave.

“Something along the lines of, ‘what are you doing here? You shouldn’t be here,’ I think a little stronger language was probably used,” Bible told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Bible said the man and a group of people then went outside.

“A shot rang out, and everybody inside kind of hit the ground,” Bible said. “Then there was a little bit of a pause and then maybe another three or four shots were fired.”

The man who was shot in the arm was taken to the Beaver Medical Center by a friend. He’s expected to be okay. He has not been identified, nor has the shooter.

Nobody is in custody for the homicide in Rochester.

Surveillance video shows a person running from the scene, but they have not been identified.

“It’s extremely disrespectful to the family to have the loved one that they’re saying their final goodbyes to, to have it disrupted in that way,” Bible said.

Bible said investigators believe both shootings were targeted. People in Aliquippa who spoke with Channel 11 didn’t want to go on camera but said they’re confident police will find whoever is involved in both, and still feel safe.

“I take it as it comes,” one man said. “I’ve been safe here. I’ve been here for 40 years.”

Bible said state police are working hard to collect any surveillance video around the funeral home. If you have any information or video that might help, give them a call.

