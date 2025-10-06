Missing 2-year-old found safe in Beaver County

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — UPDATE: Beaver County dispatchers say a toddler reported missing in Beaver Falls has been found and is safe.

A search for a missing two-year-old is underway in Beaver County.

Beaver County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Wallace Run Road in Beaver Falls shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday.

An official said crews are searching for the child there.

