Search underway for missing 5-year-old boy with autism

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A search is underway in McKeesport for a missing child with autism.

Officials are searching for 5-year-old Malik Patterson, who Channel 11 is told left the Harrison Village area of McKeesport around 10 a.m.

Malik stands around 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and was wearing a pull-up. He is not familiar with the area where he went missing.

Those close to the family say that he knows his name, knows his mom’s name (Michelle) and loves Baby Shark.

If you see Malik or know where he may be, call 911.

