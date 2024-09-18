Search underway for missing Ligonier woman

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a search underway for a missing Westmoreland County woman.

>> Detectives, police asking for help to find missing Ligonier woman

Amy Shipley, 45, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 500 block of West Vincent Street in Ligonier Borough. Officials said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are not known at this time.

Officials said a search is underway in relation to Shipley’s disappearance on Helens Lane in Cook Township.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, or tips that could help locate Shipley, please call Westmoreland County Detectives at 724-830-3287 or Ligonier Valley Police at 724-238-5105.

