Local

Search underway for missing Ligonier woman

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Amy Shipley - WPXI Amy Shipley - WPXI

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a search underway for a missing Westmoreland County woman.

>> Detectives, police asking for help to find missing Ligonier woman

Amy Shipley, 45, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 500 block of West Vincent Street in Ligonier Borough. Officials said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are not known at this time.

Officials said a search is underway in relation to Shipley’s disappearance on Helens Lane in Cook Township.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, or tips that could help locate Shipley, please call Westmoreland County Detectives at 724-830-3287 or Ligonier Valley Police at 724-238-5105.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • North Versailles fish and chicken fast food restaurant ordered to close
  • Titan implosion: Image of doomed submersible on sea floor released
  • 2 people charged after man shot, killed over cleanliness of house in South Side Slopes, police say
  • VIDEO: New resolution would allocate $1M in taxpayer money to fund 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read